The Ghanaian rapper in a new 'Happy Day' song released, mentioned that the incumbent President Nana Addo must be given the nod to continue with his governance because has solved dumsor.

The rapper in the song above which he features Kuami Eugene, also touted the NPP's Free SHS programme implementation, when he rapped in Twi, saying that, " if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

That part of the song supporting the 4 More 4 Nana campaign has since sparked a wild conversation on social media and Sadiq, who is a sympathizer of the NDC and also a spokesperson for the party on matters of the Creative Arts Industry, has come out to fault Sarkodie's claims.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote "Sarkodie’s ignorance on topical issues is becoming problematic and unbecoming of a big talent. He is always expressing his ignorance on issues. He can’t be a half-wit (apologies to Gabby Asare- Otchere Darko) all the time. By now, he’s got to be elevating the narratives".

Sadi argued that the Mahama led NDC solved dumsor when he tweeted that "three things that compounded the perennial Dumsor problems of the country which dates back as far back as 98 was capacity, debts and funding".

John Mahama

Detailing how Mahama solved the problem, he added that " to permanently solve this, the generational thinker, @JDMahama sought to install extra capacity as well as creating a permanent funding solution to ensure Dumsor doesn’t impact us again".

He continued that " his government signed a number of PPA’s to install excess capacity as well created ESLA to provide a permanent funding source to service the energy sector debts which was crippling. Nana Addo and his NPP fought ESLA and called It retrogressive.

"Today, they revert to the same ESLA created by Mahama to service energy sector debt. All of the things that have solved Dumsor today, was created by Mahama as a permanent solution to the problem. These facts shouldn’t escape the lens of big Rapper’s".

According to Sadiq, it is worrying that a respected and influential rapper like Sarkodie could not have access to this knowledge before writing his lyrics around it.

Sarkodie

"Beyond your endorsement fees, you are more or less like a social commentator and have fans who ought to know the facts in good faith. Assert your status and legacy responsibly and don’t only think of the “bag”. Leave that for the struggling ones to do," Sadiq told Sarkodie.

The Ghanaian rapper has not responded to any of these criticisms. Check out more of Sadiq's tweets about Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' which is generating buzz on social media.