According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer, plans initiated by the Nana Addo led Government to build such an edifice to worship God is the best developmental project to ever happen in the history of Ghana.

Speaking on Okay FM, the 'God Dey Bless' me hitmaker who isn't new to campaigning for the NPP said: " in 2016, I endorsed the candidature of President Akufo-Addo based on his track record, his level of maturity for rule of law".

READ ALSO: God doesn't exist if Nana Addo wins the 2020 elections - Bulldog

He continued that "as time went on, I realised you just don't endorse for endorsing sake, you endorse with a message and this particular election, I endorsed him because of his agenda to build the National Cathedral. The whole idea to build a National Cathedral is something that moves me."

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Justifying his reason for supporting the candidature of Nana Addo, Cwesi noted that " I think that any person who hhonoursGod and wants to do something for God in this magnitude for the Christian community deserves applause. I think that the generation to come would forever be grateful".

Speaking highly of the incumbent President who is seeking re-election in the up coming December 7th elections, he said: " for a very long, we've not had a President with such an agenda".

Expressing himself during an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on the Okay FM 'Best Entertainment Show' the Gospel singer also mentioned that "it's good to have someone who seeks to honour God and as well has an agenda of the many things they have to do which see the building of National Cathedral as part. Earlier it wasn't part of the conversation, it was later this year which saw it as part. I believe the Cathedral would be a monument that will as well be needed to show."

The 'Peace' singer, real name Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, also seized the moment to debunk reports that his career dipped years back after he openly declared support for Nana Addo before the 2016 elections.

He told Halifax, the host, that his songs are on rotation across the airwaves both radio and TV and goes far to tell his career is alive and kicking.