According to the outspoken artiste manager, he would refuse to see the existence of God if the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wins the upcoming general elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Underscoring the NPP government led by Nana Addo, Bulldog whilst speaking on Okay FM argued that, the revocation of the licenses of the 420 financial institutions coupled with the collapse of Menzgold in the last three years were deliberately orchestrated by the government to collapse some financial institutions.

Bulldog explains that, for President Akufo-Addo as the head of State to supervise the collapse of all these financial institutions that have left many jobless, it means he does not qualify to be given another term to serve as President of the country.

Sharing his thoughts as a panellist on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, Bulldog reiterated that the government must take the blame for the financial crisis because the framework used to collapse Menzgold has caused more harm than good.

“I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey. This is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold," he lamented.

Emphasizing why Nana Addo must take the blame, he said “ if Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds. He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep”.