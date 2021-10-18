She is dressed up in more than five different gowns just for pictures.

Without mentioning her real age, Nana Agradaa struck different poses for her photo ops with smiles all over her face in her luxury apartment.

In series of Instagram pictures and videos posts, Nana Agradaa takes turns to wish herself well on her birthday with different captions at a time.

One of her posts with has garnered much traction reads: "Today is my birthday come to Jesus he the light “.

Nana Agradaa has never opened up about her real age, but she is believed to be in her early 50s though she looks much younger with makeup every time.

Nana Agradaa is now a repented money doubler after she was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to pay a GHc36,000 fine which in default, would have seen her languish in jail.

She was charged for operating TV without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772, and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

After her arrest, she gave her life to Christ to become an Evangelist.

In accordance with her new faith, Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patience Asiedua, invited men of God to her home where the items in her shrine were destroyed and set ablaze.

Despite her new repentance, Nana Agradaa was recently engaged in a “fight” with Prophet Owusu Bempah which resulted in the arrest of the prophet and four others.

Nana Agradaa and Owusu Bempah were at loggerheads, threatening and using unsavoury words against each other on social media.