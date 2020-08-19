She revealed this during a conversation with Giovani Caleb on TV3. According to her the thoughts to adopt a child came at a time when she was devastated and almost giving up on having a child of her own.

Nana Ama McBrown and husband

Narrating her experience, she said “I had gone through a lot in looking for a baby way before marriage with my husband. I nearly gave up but I gave myself up to age 45, that if I try and it doesn’t work, I’d adopt a baby”.

According to the successful Ghanaian actress who welcomed her daughter, Baby Maxin, a few months before she turned 42, God has heard her prayers and blessed her with her baby. See more about the actress' life, family and more in the video below.