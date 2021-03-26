The Ghanaian actress was ordered to appear in court concerning the case in which artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog’ is standing trial for threatening the president.

Bulldog's alleged threatening comment was made on “United Showbiz” hosted by Nana Ama McBrown who filed a witness statement for the hearing of the case.

The court sat on the case today with the actress present as a witness to testify. Speaking after the hearing as to why she didn't mount the witness box, Nana Ama McBrown said " it was the court's decision" with her manager adding that the case has been adjourned.

"Everything is ok, we have laws here and we just went to court as part of obeying the law. It's not everything we have to say but I think we are fine ... it's my show so I have to go so it's not for anything bad," Nana Ama McBrown said.

"So nobody should say Nana Ama McBrown has been arrested ... " she added in the video below.