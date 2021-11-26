Nana Ama McBrown wants her daughter to speak better English than Nana Aba Anamoah (WATCH)

"Eish, can someone find me an English word? Nana Aba, you have to help me bring Maxin up so Maxin can speak like you speak...better than you," she said in an interview on Starr FM yesterday.

Nana Aba Anamoah gladly accepted the request. She assured McBrown that her daughter Maxin would speak better English than her.

Nana Aba Anamoah is widely acclaimed as one of the Ghanaian broadcasters who speaks good English in Ghana.

She is known for introducing words and phrases that make people refer to the dictionary for definitions.

Still, on baby Maxin, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she has piano lessons that come with the troubles she brings. Thankfully, Maxin has begun picking the first fingers on the piano, which is good for her tutorials.

She chose to be a very tough girl, just like her mother.

Baby Maxin is very troublesome at school and home. She never seems to find a place to sit quietly.

Already, Maxin has a YouTube channel that has cultivated over 130 people subscribing, where she shares the daily activities in her life, including traveling, going to school, taking baths, and others.