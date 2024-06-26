Nana Yaa Brefo calls out Auntie Naa over interview with Yaw Sarpong's wife

One incident highlighted by Yaa Brefo involves a live radio broadcast where Auntie Naa encouraged a rape victim to slap the perpetrator in the studio.

Speaking on Onua TV, Yaa Brefo recounted, "I appreciate some aspects of Auntie Naa's work, though I have reservations about her. I've seen her show where a rape victim and the perpetrator were present in the studio. She instructed the girl to slap the man during the live broadcast."

Yaa Brefo condemned the action, labelling it as abuse and assault. "That's completely wrong, constituting abuse and assault. It's inappropriate to act this way once the offender has acknowledged his fault. Auntie Naa was the one urging the girl to slap the man. This isn't journalism; it's emotionally driven speech. Insulting others on the radio is also highly incorrect and unacceptable."

In addition to this incident, Yaa Brefo criticised Auntie Naa’s decision to proceed with an interview involving Yaw Sarpong’s wife, despite being aware of Sarpong’s health struggles. "With Yaw Sarpong's wife's interview, she could have chosen not to air it because she was informed about the issues beforehand. Knowing very well that Sarpong is battling health issues," she stated.

The interview in question featured a woman, Adwoa Penamang, who claims to be Yaw Sarpong’s wife. She revealed how the family has mistreated and neglected her since her husband's illness began, expressing her distress over the family allowing another woman, Maame Tiwaa, to care for Yaw Sarpong, leaving her feeling abandoned.