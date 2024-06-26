Yaw Sarpong's children accused of misappropriating funds meant for father's care

The prophet revealed that Maame Tiwaa, a friend of Yaw Sarpong, was informed by a policeman, who also claimed friendship with the artist, about transferring GH¢100,000 to Sarpong's mobile money account over the previous six months.

J.Y. Adu described the policeman's astonishment upon learning that the children had not returned the alleged total of GH¢60,000 to their sick father, despite his reprimand for their actions.

"We ensured he rested extensively, and due to his inability to speak, we were unaware that his mobile money phone was in the children's possession. Yaw has a police friend who was depositing GH¢100,000 into his account monthly for his personal expenses.

During this time, the children were withdrawing and using the money for themselves.

"The policeman questioned Tiwaa about the lack of gratitude after he had sent GH¢100,000 consistently for six months to aid Sarpong.

Upon learning that the children had the phone, the officer reprimanded them.

Consequently, the policeman procured a new SIM card for Sarpong and transferred the funds through that number," he revealed in an interview with Neat FM.

This revelation raised questions about the lack of support from Yaw Sarpong's children during his illness.

Prophet J.Y. Adu clarified that Yaw Sarpong is under his care because his illness is believed to be spiritual rather than medical, with doctors unable to successfully treat the condition.

Yaw Sarpong has been battling a stroke, with hopes for a full recovery to continue his ministry.

