Yaw Sarpong's children accused of misappropriating funds meant for father's care

Dorcas Agambila

Prophet J.Y. Adu of the New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi has shared details about how the children of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, who is facing health challenges, allegedly misappropriated funds intended for their father's care.

Yaw Sarpong
Yaw Sarpong

He recounted that upon Yaw Sarpong's arrival at his residence for medical attention, Sarpong was unable to communicate and was thus kept from speaking to others.

The prophet revealed that Maame Tiwaa, a friend of Yaw Sarpong, was informed by a policeman, who also claimed friendship with the artist, about transferring GH¢100,000 to Sarpong's mobile money account over the previous six months.

Yaw Sarpong
Yaw Sarpong ece-auto-gen

J.Y. Adu described the policeman's astonishment upon learning that the children had not returned the alleged total of GH¢60,000 to their sick father, despite his reprimand for their actions.

"We ensured he rested extensively, and due to his inability to speak, we were unaware that his mobile money phone was in the children's possession. Yaw has a police friend who was depositing GH¢100,000 into his account monthly for his personal expenses.

During this time, the children were withdrawing and using the money for themselves.

Dr Bawumia and Yaw Sarpong
Dr Bawumia and Yaw Sarpong Pulse Ghana

"The policeman questioned Tiwaa about the lack of gratitude after he had sent GH¢100,000 consistently for six months to aid Sarpong.

Upon learning that the children had the phone, the officer reprimanded them.

Consequently, the policeman procured a new SIM card for Sarpong and transferred the funds through that number," he revealed in an interview with Neat FM.

This revelation raised questions about the lack of support from Yaw Sarpong's children during his illness.

Yaw Sarpong
Yaw Sarpong Yaw Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Prophet J.Y. Adu clarified that Yaw Sarpong is under his care because his illness is believed to be spiritual rather than medical, with doctors unable to successfully treat the condition.

Yaw Sarpong has been battling a stroke, with hopes for a full recovery to continue his ministry.

