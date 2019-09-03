In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the controversial marriage and relationship consellor stated that “ there’s nothing called natural hair, it’s depression, anybody you see with natural hair, they are depressed, they are going through psychological deficiency”.

Mr Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt also argued that there’s nothing African about a natural hair. “There is nothing like African or blackness when your hair is unkempt because if you check the Egyptians they started stretching their hair first and that is where Africanism started,” he said.

The Ghanaian counsellor then advised women not to patronize such hairdo because girls perming their hair is also part of the growth women must experience. He also added that permed hair is romantic.

“In far back in 1982, we had a heat comb that you use in a coal pot and use to stretch the hair, because there is some particular romantic sensation, there is a nerve that connects the scalp of the head to your hair so there is a portion of the hair that when it is stretched in a certain way you feel very romantic” he emphasized.