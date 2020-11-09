Speaking on 'Simply Showbiz' on TV3, Ricky claimed that the High Grade Family boss approached the National Democratic Congress with the deal but the opposition party rejected it because of the NDC's new position against using celebrities in that way to campaign.

Ricky Kotey Tennenson

“I know for a fact that Samini reached out to the NDC to compose a song for them. The NDC rejected Samini’s request to compose a song for them," he said on the show aired over the weekend.

According to Ricky, Samini has been struggling for attention hence his recent efforts to bag such a political deal. “Samini has been struggling for attention in the industry which triggered his attack on his protege Stonebwoy and his recently released song composed for the NPP," he said.

Ricky also pointed out how the 'Linda' singer four years ago vehemently spoke against entertainers endorsing political parties.

In the 2016 interview with Joy News, Samini could be heard saying that "Personally my take is that I don't think it's too healthy to do that as a people's person because you represent the masses and you have various political parties affiliations listening to you music at the same time without any political intentions so you appeal to a broader audience at ago".

In the old video which went viral recently after his NPP song for Nana Addo, he added that "so when you take sides in a serious issue like this concerning serious decision making for the country's welfare and you take sides and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward".

Concerning Samini's position four years back, Rick said "Four years ago, he condemned celebrities endorsing political parties and now the script has been flipped and he is doing it now"

The music executive, therefore, opined that Samini's 'Kpoyaka' song for the NPP is just for business.

“Samini never meant it when he said he is an avid enthusiast of the NPP, it‘s just on business terms and I’m disappointed he is being inconsistent in what he once condemned," Ricky told MzGee on the show.