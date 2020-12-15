The “Damn” singer who has been freed a few hours ago from custody in the East African country is set to storm Ghana to perform this weekend.

Omah Lay and Tems, were picked up by Ugandan authorities after they performed at a show amid the global pandemic.

The young Nigerian singers were arrested and charged after sharing videos of how their crowded audience jammed to their performances.

Narrating his ordeal on Twitter, Omah Lay disclosed that: “I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems.”

He continued: “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them."

“Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing?” he added.

According to Ugandan authorities, they flouted laws against Covid-19 safety protocols. It took an online petition from their fans and giant Nigeria musicians like Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, to convince Ugandan authorities to spare them.

And immediately after his release, he announced in a new video that he will be in Ghana to entertain his fanbase here.

Watch him speak about his trip to Ghana below.