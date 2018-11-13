No bad blood in Kumawood industry - Christiana Awuni

news

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has dismissed rumours that there is bad blood between the Kumawood stars.

The actress was interviewed earlier today, November 13, and she discussed how she dismisses rumours about how badly the Kumawood stars are relating.

It was not very long ago that it was known by the actress herself about a certain payment that was withheld by film producer, Tracy Boakye. That stirred up confusion and its safe to say the relationship going on between Kumawood stars may not be good as she said.

In the interview with Pulse.com.gh she said that she still had not been paid by Tracy and she still ignores her calls. Money has been the source of a lot of confusion between workers and it would not be far fetched to think it is causing a feud now.

She muddled the situation when she was asked about misunderstandings between Kumawood stars by saying " What misunderstanding? There is no misunderstanding in Kumawood. We are in good terms with each other and that is something between us".

Once it was known that Benedicta Gafah had issues with Kumawood when she wanted to leave and it caused turmoil between the actress and the industry.

Its either there are issues the actress did not want to dive into or she did not want to bring up her issues with the CEO of the movie production till she was asked.