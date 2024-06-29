No boy proposed to me during my three years in high school – Zanetor Rawlings [Watch]

The MP emphasised that her focus remained steadfast on her academics, and throughout her time in secondary school, no male, whether a student or otherwise, approached her with a declaration of affection.

In an episode of the Starr Chat show, host Bola Ray asked, "During your time at Wesley Girls, did any boy ever approach you with a compliment about your beauty, expressing a desire to date you or be your boyfriend?"

Zanetor, maintaining her composure, replied, "No, but at Wesley Girls, visiting days were restricted; you couldn't just turn up unannounced. Upon arrival, there was a procedure involving a table manned by senior students where visitors had to register their details and whom they intended to visit, after which the student would be summoned.

"So, it was a structured process. And it wasn't exclusive to me, by the way. That was the standard protocol. Perhaps I was simply naive, but the opportunities for interaction were indeed limited."

Meanwhile, the legislator addressed one of the famous allegations against her father, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, which involved a supposed boyfriend of hers whose hair was shaved with a broken bottle by soldiers, leaving him bald.

The supposed boyfriend, Selassie O’Sullivan-Djentuh, in an account to the British Home Office when seeking asylum in the United Kingdom, alleged that he was brutalised by soldiers in 2000 after breaking off his relations with a young Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.