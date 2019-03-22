Sammy Flex's comments come contrary to what Stonebwoy disclosed some weeks ago that he is no more a soignee on Nana Appiah Mensah's Zylofon Music record label.

According to a report by newshuntermag.com, Mr Baah added that if even some of the contracts have expired, the acts can only have it officially terminated after consent from the embattled Menzgold Boss.

“None of the artistes signed onto Zylofon Media contracts have expired. On paper, their contracts have not expired. Even if it expires they have to wait for Nana Appiah Mensah to ascertain whether the contract will be renewed or not,” Sammy said on a Sunyani based Cheers FM.

However, upon further query by, Tactikal Shifo, who interviewed the Communications Director of Zylofon Media on his radio show, Mr Baah refused to comment on reports that some of the acts have already opted out from the Zylofon family.