Obi Cubana receives 246 cows as mum's burial turns star-studded carnival in Oba (VIDEO)

The funeral grabbed attention after Obi's godson, Cubana Chief Priest, stormed the funeral with a truckload of 46 cows to support the funeral.

Since then, others have been bringing more which has seen the total number of gifted cows reaching 246.

Other sympathizers of Obi Cubana came to the funeral with loads of cash and splashed it on him at the burial ceremony which saw his mother being buried yesterday.

The funeral has seen top Nigerian celebrities like K Cee, E-Money, Kanayo O. Kanayo, with D Banj, Davido and other music stars who performed to the mammoth crowd who couldn't believe the music stars were in their small town, Oba, in Anambra State.

Like they say, where the money goes is where honey stays so some fine girls have been spotted in Oba living their best life out of Obi Cubana's mother's funeral.

As to why Obi Cubana attracted this kind of rare generosity, it said that he has been very generous too and supportive to a lot of people. Obi also have clubs dotted across Nigeria with reports that he is establishing, if not established yet, one in Dubai.