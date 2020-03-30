According to a staff of the hospital who spoke under anonymity to Onua FM, Obour created a scene when he stormed the hospital’s morgue with some men to retrieve his father’s mortal remains.

Narrating the incident, he said: “Obour came to the hospital morgue with some young men but the staff on duty at the morgue prevented him from having access to the remains of his father”.

“It nearly turned into a brawl. It took the intervention of the National Security to calm the situation.”

He continued: “Obour left with his men and came back to the mortuary again around Saturday 2:00am [but] the National Security are currently stationed at the morgue till this morning.”

In a statement after the demise of his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor, the aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate indicated that doctors said his dad “is likely to be a confirmed Covid-19 case”.