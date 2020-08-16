Oboy Siki explains that politicians are the most wicked people on earth and will do anything to suit their interests at the detriment of the masses. He emphasizes that although the bible frowns on stealing, these politicians are smart thieves.

“If I see a politician in heaven, I will be disappointed in God. In politics, the young insults the old, and the old insults their counterparts. They also steal money that the bible is against," Oboy Siki said.

READ ALSO: Sick Emmanuel Armah cries as Nana Ama Mcbrown surprises him with $1000 and items (WATCH)

He also noted polticians do inhumane, hence, they not deserve a place in heaven. "They kill people. We got to a point where were saw human head on the street of Ghana. When a Politician goes to the juju man and he asks for human blood, there is no way he/ she will say no, they will give the go-ahead" thepublisheronline.com quoted him to have said in an interview.

The actor concluded that "so If I meet even one politician in heaven, I will be disappointed.”