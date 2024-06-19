Oboy Siki struggle to calm angry Yaw Dabo amid clash over coaching decisions

The incident, which took place during a football match, saw Oboy Siki and other crew members struggling to calm the visibly enraged Yaw Dabo.
In a recent dramatic turn of events, popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo found himself in a heated confrontation with a fellow colleague, after he interfered with his coaching decision.
Eyewitnesses report that tensions began to rise when Yaw Dabo and the unnamed colleague disagreed with his coaching decision. What started as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a full-blown altercation, with Yaw Dabo expressing his frustrations vocally and vehemently.
Oboy Siki, along with several other members of the cast and crew, immediately intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Despite their efforts, it took considerable time and effort to calm Yaw Dabo down, highlighting the intensity of the clash.
Yaw Dabo, known for his strong opinions and dedication to his craft, felt that his vision of coaching was better, leading to a heated exchange.
Many have praised Oboy Siki and the crew for their efforts in managing the situation and ensuring that it did not escalate further.
As one of Ghana's beloved actors, fans are hopeful that Yaw Dabo will continue to deliver the outstanding performances for which he is known.
This clash serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise in creative collaborations, and the importance of communication and mutual respect in resolving disputes. The production team remains optimistic that this incident will ultimately strengthen their bond and improve their collaborative efforts moving forward.
Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, set up a soccer academy in Kumasi to nurture football talents among the youth.
He told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s ‘Entertainment Capital’ on September 5, 2020 that the establishment of a soccer academy stems from his strong passion for football.
He also said it is his way of helping the youth who want to pursue a career in football.