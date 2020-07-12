Commenting on a photo Okyeame Kwame shared from the visit that shows KiDI, Tic, Sidney, Great Ampong at Obour’s home, Arnold described it as “a very useless venture” whilst speaking on Peace FM.

Arnold-Asamoah-Baidoo

“It’s senseless. You went to visit him for what? You went to encourage him or applaud him for losing? It makes no sense. It’s a very unnecessary expedition … if they had kept the visitation private, I wouldn’t have had a problem with it. Once it’s in the public domain, I have every right to speak,” he said.

Further explaining why the visit was needless, he quizzed that “what tribulation didn’t Obour face? How many of them came out to support him?” Meanwhile according to Okyeame Kwame via caption to his post, he wrote “We went to say Ayekoo to him for trying to do what most musicians are afraid to do. I know that very soon one of us will be in parliament to fix our industry”

See the post below and share your thought with us. Was the visit necessary?