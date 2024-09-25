One of my legs and one of my hands are not functioning; Moesha breaks silence

"I went off completely and I was in bed for several months. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t do anything. I thank God I am better now. As you can see, I talk now even though I am still struggling to speak properly," she said.

During the conversation with nkonkonsa.com on 24 September 2024, she continued, "Half of my body is paralysed now. One of my legs and one of my hands are not functioning. So I can’t type on the phone now; I can only talk on the phone."

Despite her health challenges, Moesha expressed hope for her recovery, stating, "I know God will heal me, and I will become a global superstar."

Moesha's brother, Ebito, had earlier confirmed the rumours about her health when he set up a GoFundMe account in January 2024. The account, with a goal of raising US$10,000, was established to support her medical expenses after she suffered a stroke. In the account description, Ebito explained that the stroke had severely impacted Moesha’s mobility, speech, and overall quality of life.

As of publication, the GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Donate to help Moesha Buduong’ has raised $6,318 out of its $10,000 goal, following 113 donations. The cause of Moesha’s stroke has yet to be disclosed.