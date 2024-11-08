ADVERTISEMENT
'Only bad boys are bold enough to approach us' - Gloria Sarfo on single actresses

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has opened up about the challenges of finding a marriage partner as a female celebrity.

Gloria Sarfo
In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Accra FM*, Gloria Sarfo denied critics' claims that she and her single female colleagues in the film industry are not interested in marriage.

The actress emphasised that she and many Ghanaian actresses fully commit to their partners whenever they enter into romantic relationships.

Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo shared that she was once involved in a serious relationship that nearly led to marriage, but her partner’s public remarks drew unwanted scrutiny.

Following that experience, she decided never to make her relationships public, stating that she would now prefer to marry privately without public knowledge.

The actress admitted that she and her fellow female actors frequently receive romantic proposals from "bad boys," who, she insists, are not interested in serious commitments.

Gloria Sarfo
She explained, "In as much as we all want to get married, it is rather unfortunate that the men who are bold enough to approach most of us are the bad boys. They are interested in hit and run."

Gloria added that she and other actresses face significant challenges in finding men genuinely interested in marriage and committed to treating them right.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has voiced deep frustration over a recent incident at the airport that left her and other Ghanaian actors embarrassed and stranded.

Taking to social media, the Ghanaian actress criticised the organisers for the unpleasant ordeal, revealing that she and her colleagues, including veteran actors, were shocked to find their flight tickets invalid at the airport.

Gloria Sarfo
She explained they were left waiting for hours without any communication from the organisers, despite reaching out.

