Actress Gloria Sarfo announces engagement with beautiful photos

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian actress and AMVCA winner Gloria Sarfo has in a post shared on her social media announced her engagement.

The month of April seems to be starting off pretty well for the actress as she shared with her followers a photo of her engagement ring.

Gloria shared her joy with the caption, "In His Time... He makes all things GOLD and DIAMOND"

Her comment section was flooded with well wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and other industry colleagues.

