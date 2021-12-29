'Only the demon won’t agree' - Jupitar calls for equal love for Ghanaian acts in Nigeria

"Imagine Nigeria media embracing our culture like we do to theirs, booking us for shows like we do for them, only the demon won’t agree to this ..," he said. "We need equal love and acknowledgment, not for Ghanaian musicians alone but to Africa as a whole," he added.

Jupitar's comments come at the back of the Nigerian-Ghana controversy stirred by Shatta Wale.

During the 'Freedom Concert' by Shatta Wale and Medikal on December 25, the dancehall artiste said "do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools ... they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium".

Speaking to his teeming fans, he continued that "I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria". His comment sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media.

See the clip below for what he said and some of the reactions from some Nigerians.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

