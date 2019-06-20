According to the defunct musician, if the menace is not checked, it will get to a time in Ghana, where people will even have to pay bribes before they can sit on their own seats, at the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at MUSIGA’s Anti-Corruption Walk, Obour said the act is not only happening within politicians and the government, as he also opined that corruption is in the creative arts industry as well.

READ ALSO: I don't bllame her; Counselor Charlotte replies Simi's insult to her - watch

Vehemently condemning the act, the “Konkontiba” hitmaker, said corruption is actually swallowing the whole Nation and urged Ghanaians to boldly speak and act against before it’s too late.

Watch the video below.