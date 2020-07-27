The said 'underground artiste' here according to Patapaa is Ablekuma Nana Lace, a fast-rising internet sensation known for his rhyming skills. The two were scheduled to appear on Adom FM until Patapaa boycotted it saying 'it will lower my brand'.

Patapaa boycotts Adom FM interview over Ablekuma Nana Lace

In a report by adomonline.com, the Agona Swedru based musician insisted that he has risen above the level of the likes of Ablekuma Nana Lace. He opted out of the interview after he received the official artwork for the show which had himself and Ablekuma Nana Lace.

"I’m not coming for a battle so why add this boy, I want my own show. I can’t post this on any of my social media platforms. You can’t do this to Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale, my team is angry and I’m not coming,” the website quoted him to have said.