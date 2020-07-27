Though the news has attracted attention online, Serwaa Amihere is expecting more reaction from the populace, especially from some Ghanaian celebrities who raised their voices to protest against the killing of George Floyd in America.

Serwaa Amihere

According to the GhOne TV newscaster, she has noticed that the Ghanaian celebrities who protested against George Floyd's killing appears to have been silent on the killing of the 90-year-old woman over witchcraft accusations.

READ ALSO: Fuse ODG burns painting of Jesus Christ; says its Africa's problem

Serwaa shared her opinion in a tweet where she wrote "We saw a lot of Ghanaians especially celebrities and socialites speak up and condemn the George Floyd killing. Where are they in this KAFABA inhumane and gruesome killing? Ghanaian lives matter too!".

The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the East Gonja Municipality and the police have since mounted a search for one Tanko and his accomplices who allegedly masterminded gruesome act.