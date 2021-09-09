RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Patapaa loses cool at Okay FM, says 'Sarkodie no get sense' for 'disrespecting' him (WATCH)

Patapaa is still unhappy that Sarkodie has subjected him to mockery with a rap verse.

Sarkodie who featured on Y Pee's 'Meye Guy' remix released in 2018, dropped a line to say that Patapaa would have come to perform at his funeral if he had not made it in life.

According to the Pataapa, that line is disrespectful to him and since then other musicians have been doing similarly using his name.

During a new interview on Okay FM, the 'One Corner' singer insisted that the lyrics are disrespectful to him though Abeiku Santana suggested to him that his colleague rapper used his name as a metaphor and not necessarily to disrespect him.

However, Patapaa refused to accept such an explanation, saying "then he could have used his wife to rhyme, not me". In a heated moment, as Abeiku Santana tried to calm him down, he added that "you see the guy no get sense".

Watch the video below.

