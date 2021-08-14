RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Angry Patapaa insults Sarkodie and other acts on live radio for disrespecting him (VIDEO)

Patapaa has had enough of artists like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale disrespecting him so he is sending a warning to them to stop immediately.

The 'One Corner' hitmaker's reaction is coming at the back of Amerado using his name in diss track to Obinini. "Follow the hype, you will fade out like Patapaa's song," Amerado said on his "The Throne" track.

Patapaa is unhappy about the lyrical line as he says it is disrespectful to him. However, he is blaming A-list musicians like Sarkodie for setting a bad example for the likes of Amerado to also disrespect him.

Speaking about it during a radio interview, Patapaa said "these lockdown artistes that are now in the system are all doing it. These artistes that even when they stand at Kasoa nobody knows them," he said in Twi.

Expressing his anger over how it has become a trend for other musicians to disrespect him, he referenced how Sarkodie and Shatta Wale started this trend. "It all started from the seniors, first Sarkodie," he said and proceeded to insult the rapper out of anger.

According to Patapaa, he will complain much about Shatta Wale insulting him because he knows the dancehall act comes from a rich home. However, for Sarkodie, he said the 'Highest' rapper came from a poor background like himself until Hammer of Last 2 fame changed his destiny.

"Sarkodie and in a song came to say that if not because he has money and didn't die like Patapaa will come and perform at his funeral .. am I a wake-keeping performance? Sarkodie is the one who performs at funerals, recently he went to perform at a funeral but didn't say anything because he is a senior," Patapaa said.

He went on and blasted Shatta Wale as well using unprintable words. Hear it all from him in the video below.

