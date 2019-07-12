According to the Ghanaian singer, out of fans’ so much love for her music, she is now losing some love because she hasn’t released a new song for a while now.

“Now when I post a picture people even get pissed off and they are like where is the music?” MzVee said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh

The singer added that she has now gone back to school, therefore, her music is on a break. The “Come And See My Mother” singer, has also dispelled that rumours that she has split with Lynx Entertainment.

Hear more from MzVee in the video below.