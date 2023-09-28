People should have comfortable environment to express themselves – Kuami Eugene

During an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Kuami Eugene shared his thoughts on the need for individuals to stand up for their rights when circumstances in the country are not favorable.

He emphasized the importance of creating an environment where people can freely voice their concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a lot going on at this moment that is so personal to people. In situations like this, to tell someone to calm down is a bit ill," Kuami Eugene remarked.

"So all I can say is I just hope things will be put in place where people will have a comfortable environment to express themselves as human beings. It is not bad to live in an environment when people will like to voice out what they are going through."

The musician also expressed optimism that Ghana would gradually progress towards a better future.

"It is a phase, and I'm hoping that when we get off this phase, things will change, and everything will be fine," he added.

The Occupy Julorbi House protest, which took place from September 22 to September 24, persisted despite warnings from the police.

ADVERTISEMENT