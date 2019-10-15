The information was disclosed by a Twitter account, dedicated to news around the Grammy award-winning singer.

A post from the twitter account with the handle @BeyonceHiveNews reads “Beyonce will celebrate Christmas in Ghana this year with her family, according to one journalist she has projects there on December 26, some say it is a special Christmas concert but the journalist declined to reveal what it is about.”

The tweet has gathered over 500 retweets and comments, which has seen Beyonce trending on Twitter. “Allegedly coming!! In fact, Rumor has it that she’d be coming with Jay..nothing official butttttt God let this be real!!” a user wrote.

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong posted Beyonce’s picture on her Instagram page and wrote “I just heard @beyonce is coming to Ghana for Christmas. I can just faint” See more reactions from fans in the posts below.