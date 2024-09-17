People wish my husband and I divorce so that they can jubilate – Afua Asantewaa

She questioned why some individuals were so invested in the idea of her becoming a divorcee. "There are people who always want to find out every morning if Afua Asantewaa is still married. They wish there would be breaking news saying that Afua Asantewaa is a divorcee. They want me to get divorced so they can celebrate."

Afua Asantewaa concluded by clarifying that she is not as troublesome as some people have been led to believe.

As of the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 3,000 likes and numerous comments.

Afua Asantewaa's First Sing-a-thon Attempt

On December 24, Asantewaa set out to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

She captured the attention of many in Ghana by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes. Initially planning to finish on December 27, she decided, after consulting with her team, to sing continuously for five days.

The event, held at Akwaaba Village in Accra near the Kotoka International Airport, drew thousands of supporters eager to witness history.

Why Asantewaa was Disqualified

In response to an email from JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie inquiring about the disqualification, it was revealed that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful due to guidelines regarding rest break timings not being followed.

In a statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, it was clarified that these are standard rules that could not have been overlooked.

"Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement read.