PhD vrs Dutch passport: How has Ghana benefitted from PhD holders? Nana Yaa Brefo

She acknowledged that while obtaining a PhD is commendable for academic pursuits, she questions the extent to which the nation has truly benefited from the knowledge of these scholars.
Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has shared her views on the ongoing debate about the value of Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) degrees versus the benefits of acquiring a foreign passport.
Recommended articles
Brefo noted that PhD holders in other countries have contributed to significant advancements, such as car manufacturing, a feat not commonly associated with Ghanaian PhD holders.
During a TikTok live session, Brefo highlighted the importance of a foreign passport, noting its potential to open numerous opportunities for improved living standards.
“I don’t know how we have benefited from the inventions of engineers and others in this country compared to outsiders. We should not downplay the fact that any person at all can get a passport when he/she marries outside. It’s the same for some PhD holders.
"I'm not suggesting it's negative, but we should be reaping the rewards of their educational achievements. Given our current economic challenges, it's unclear what contributions economists have made to address these issues," she said.
The discussion escalated after Prof. Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, mentioned that a PhD is not the ideal path for those in urgent need of employment.
"A PhD is not for the hungry. It is not for gaining employment, nor is it for entrepreneurship. Get that!” the lecturer wrote on X.
Various celebrities, including John Dumelo, Sista Afia, Efia Odo, and Wayoosi, have also shared their opinions on the debate.