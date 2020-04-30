According to multiple reports, the popular video vixen known on social media as LD (Love Divine) or Picture Kodak, has passed on last night, 29th April, after she reportedly got electrocuted by a phone charger.

Per details from a viral screenshot narrating what caused her sudden death, pulse.com.gh has gathered that Kodak’s electrocution accident happened at the home of popular Nigerian videographer, Clarence Peters.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire, Cheddar urges China to apologize to Africa over COVID-19 racial treatment

“@PictureKodak was electrocuted in Clarence Peters’ Omole Estate home while charging her phone this evening. Following the electrocution, she was rushed to a hospital within Omole Estate where she was declared dead,” text on the screenshot stated.

The death of Kodak, who was also in Ghana for the Afronation concert last year, has seen showbiz industry personalities in Nigeria such as Olamide among many fans and social media users’ mourning the energic dancer.

See more from the posts below