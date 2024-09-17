ADVERTISEMENT
Police find 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants in arrested Diddy's home

Selorm Tali

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces serious allegations after a federal indictment, unsealed on 17 September 2024, accused him of multiple crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and coercion.

Sean Diddy Combs

The indictment details disturbing accusations involving Diddy's orchestration of elaborate sexual performances, known as “Freak Offs,” during which female victims were allegedly forced into sex acts.

Recommended articles

Following police officers raiding Diddy's home earlier this year as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement in sexual crimes, authorities have now revealed that a range of items, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants, believed to have been used to perpetrate the offences, have been seized from Combs' homes.

P Diddy Home raided over sex trafficking investigation P Diddy Home raided over sex trafficking investigation Pulse Ghana

The indictment claims that Diddy coerced his victims through threats of violence, emotional abuse, and promises of career advancement.

The alleged incidents often involved drug use, with both Diddy and his victims reportedly receiving IV fluids to recover after these events.

According to court documents, Combs also transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for these performances. His associates, referred to as the "Combs Enterprise," allegedly played a crucial role in facilitating these operations, including booking hotel rooms, arranging travel, and providing cash to pay the sex workers.

Sean Diddy Combs Business Insider USA

The indictment further alleges that the women involved were subjected to physical and emotional abuse, with some suffering injuries that took weeks to heal. In addition to the exploitation of the victims, Combs is accused of filming these acts without the women's knowledge and threatening witnesses who could challenge his authority.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed the artist's intention to fight the charges vigorously. "He came to New York to engage the court system... he's going to plead not guilty," Agnifilo stated outside the court.

As more details unfold, the case against Diddy continues to develop, with the accusations expected to be fiercely contested in court.

