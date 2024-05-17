Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

This new video, exclusively obtained by CNN, appears to support Ventura's claims, including a specific allegation that Combs punched her in the face, causing a black eye.

According to her lawyers, Combs became extremely intoxicated, which led to the violent incident. The lawsuit detailed how Combs allegedly woke up from a drunken stupor, resumed screaming at Ventura, followed her into the hallway, threw her to the ground, and smashed a vase on the floor.

Legal experts previously suggested that Ventura's settled lawsuit could still pose problems for Combs. Despite likely signing a nondisclosure agreement as part of the settlement, evidence from the case could still be subpoenaed by prosecutors. This disgraceful video adds to the mounting evidence against him and tarnishes his public image.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year as part of an ongoing investigation. Derrick Parker, the New York Police Department's former "hip-hop cop" who investigated Combs' role in a 1999 nightclub shooting, commented on the video.

"This video is very damaging to his case," said Parker. "This is gonna hurt him badly because it adds credence to what Ms. Ventura has been alleging about the abuse from him."

Parker also mentioned that the video could accelerate the government's case against Combs. "Everybody's gonna see this, and they're gonna see what a real dirtbag he is. The public itself is gonna see him in a different light. The government now is likely gonna speed up his case."

