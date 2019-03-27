READ ALSO: It's stupid for parents to tell their children not to wear miniskirts - Sister Derby

In one of the videos which triggered the campaign and backlash targeted at Cardi B, she is heard saying “Get him perced up … have a threesome, trick him into f*cking a tranny … Rob him while he’s sleep”.

Ever since resurface of the old videos, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who was previously known stripper, mounted a defence mechanism by taking to Instagram to admit to having done such things but added that it’s her past and she regrets it.

However, some critiques believe that though, the videos are old, Cardi B deserves to face some charges just as Bill Cosby faced and R. Kelly is facing for his past life of sexual encounter with some teens.

Notably, others argued that Cardi B’s confession of how she bait men with sex to rob them does not amount to any sexual crime that calls for her to face the law.

READ ALSO: A fan who won an airtime from Shatta Wale says he is going to use it to watch Stonebwoy's videos online

There is also a debate that there is a significant number of rappers like J Cole, Jay Z, and Nicki Minaj among others who equally admitted in some of their songs that they’ve done illegal things too, therefore, the pressure to get charges pressed against Cardi B is unfair.

Watch the videos that sparked the #SurvivingCardiB campaign below and read some of the thoughts on this topic we have gathered on social media and tell us what you think.