Prince Charles couldn't have enough of me when I sat on his laps, he wanted more - Stephanie Benson

The first time he heard her sing, he allegedly told her, "You are one of the most amazing performers I've ever seen."

Queen Elizabeth before her death had a soft spot for music, which was described as a love affair. During her reign, she hosted various events which saw both British and non-British music stars serenade her and patrons of these events.

American stars like Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys are among the artists who have shown off their vocals to Queen Elizabeth II. English musicians like Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Phil Collins also had the opportunity to showcase their talents to their Queen.

Similarly, Ghanaian musicians also entertained the Queen during her reign. Stephanie Benson is among a list of Ghanaian artists whose performances she witnessed live and Ghanaian artists who performed at events organized in her honor.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne, the singer recounted how Prince Charles could not get more of her during her performance adding that she even sat on his lap.

Benson has performed at events hosted by the British royals including Princess Anne, and reportedly exceeded her 15-minute allotted performance time for Prince Charles to approximately an hour because he enjoyed her act.

She received another invitation to sing for Prince William before his wedding to Kate Middleton on 29 April 2011.