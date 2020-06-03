According to the 34-year-old actor, he came out ‘unscratched’ after facing a ‘very fatal accident’ on a busy highway.

Narrating the incident, he said: “Front tyre got burst was manoeuvring the car on the busy highway, finally I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face.”

He shared photos from the incident, showing some scratches on the cars involved in the accident but doesn’t look like it was fatal. No one was reported dead.

Prince called on his fans to help him thank God for surviving.

“Who told you there’s no God? You can’t easily take down a praying man, who don’t just walk in the flesh but after the spirit. Elohim be praised for saving me from a very fatal accident, I came out unscratched. Guys, pls help me thank God! Front tyre got burst was manoeuvring the car on the busy highway, finally I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face. Indeed there’s a God who never fails,” he wrote on Instagram today.

See photos from the accident below.