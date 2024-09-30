Prophet Ajagurajah makes money rain on Daddy Lumba at 60th birthday party

Among the highlights of the evening was the moment Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, stole the show by literally making money rain on Daddy Lumba.
On 29th September 2024, Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style, and it was a night to remember for many reasons.
Fans and colleagues came together to honour Daddy Lumba, reflecting the deep respect and influence he commands.
However, it was Prophet Ajagurajah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, who became the talk of the night when he showered millions of cedis on Daddy Lumba as he performed his timeless hits for the crowd.
The prophet’s display of generosity sparked excitement and awe among the guests, adding an extra layer of extravagance to the already glamorous celebration.
The event was not merely a gathering but a full-blown musical affair, featuring lively performances of Daddy Lumba’s timeless classics. The crowd couldn’t help but sing along to iconic hits like 'Aben Wo Ha' and 'Yentie Obiaa'.
Daddy Lumba took to the stage to express his heartfelt gratitude, recalling fond memories from his musical journey and sharing how deeply moved he was by the overwhelming outpouring of love.
In a special performance, he delivered a set of his all-time greatest hits, sending the audience into a nostalgic frenzy.
The night was filled with laughter, dancing, and heartfelt tributes, reminding everyone of his indelible mark on Ghanaian music.
The celebration attracted top-tier celebrities and personalities, including Ofori Amponsah, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Ama McBrown, Empress Gifty, and Okyeame Kwame, among others.