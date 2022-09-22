Daddy Lumba and his son tour his newly opened FM station

In a couple of Facebooks shared earlier last month, Daddy Lumba shared a sneak peek of what his yellow and white-themed newly opened studios look like with the caption “TUNE INTO DLFM 106.9… NEW TEST TRANSMISSION”.

The ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker and his son, Junior officially toured the FM station and gave fans the chance to have a visual look around the DLFM 106.9, which is currently on test transmission.

The video that was spotted on his YouTube page shows how Daddy Lumba and his son were welcomed into the studios of the FM station by the manager.

He was introduced to some of the employees who were very delighted to meet him for obviously the first time.

Located in Accra, at Agbogba opposite the Wisconsin University, Daddy Lumba can be seen pleasantly happy when he was going around the office complex.

The joy could have also been due to having his young son, Junior, by him during his DLFM 106.9 tour.