In the viral clip, Sarkodie playfully quizzed MJ about himself and his family. Starting with the basics, Sarkodie asked his son to identify himself, to which MJ promptly responded with his name. Next up was identifying his sister, and although it took a moment, MJ recalled her nickname, Titi.
Father and son goals as Sarkodie interviews his son MJ in an adorable video
In a heartwarming moment that captured the internet's attention, Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie recently shared an adorable video featuring his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, affectionately known as MJ.
Then came the question of who his daddy was, to which MJ confidently mentioned Sarkodie's name.
However, when asked about his mother, MJ hesitated, accustomed to calling her "mummy." Sarkodie, amused by the situation, encouraged MJ to ask his mother directly, who was seated nearby. With a little help, MJ excitedly exclaimed her name, Tracy, once she confirmed it.
The video quickly became a hit on social media, melting hearts and spreading smiles across the internet.
