The defunct actor is said to have alleged that the General Overseer of the Glorious Wave International church once bribed Afia Schwarzenegger to attack and defame a certain Ghanaian prophet who is also popular.

Prophet Badu Kobi

Through a letter from, Haryibor, Djarbeng & Co, lawyers for Prophet Badu Kobi, Tonardo's comment are untrue and he must accordingly apologize. The letter describes the comment as a defamatory material designed to soil the hard-earned reputation of the Pastor.

Sending a warning to the defunct actor, Prophet Badu Kobi's lawyers acting in his name are also demanding a retraction from the actor, adding that failure to do so will trigger legal action against him.

Read the details of the letter below.

Retract and apologize or face legal action - Prophet Badu Kobi to Nana Tonardo