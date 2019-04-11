The “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Hiplife Song of the Year” nominee at this year’s VGMA has said he went through ‘hell’ while growing up.

According to him, he delayed in receiving his tertiary education because he failed one important subject: Core Mathematics. He said he wrote WASSCE NOV/DEC several times but failed.

He said his mother helped him gain admission into Ghana Telecom University but dropped out at his sophomore year due to his tuition fee.

The “Ewiase Y3d3” hitmaker said his upbringing was tough – the same as his rise to fame.

He started music during his high school days and after years of practice and passion, he taught himself how to produce songs.

His breakthrough came when he joined Ground Up Chale – an independent label which produces and promotes talents who have no management.

Whiles with Group Up Chale, fire gut his studio in Tema Community 25. He lost all his studio equipment, clothes and everything he owned. But thanks to some of his loyal friends, he recovered quickly.

Quamina MP believes his two VGMA nominations came into realisation by God’s grace. He is optimistic that he will come out victorious come May 18, 2019.

He has no record label – just a team of friends – but would turn down record deals from global labels like Universal Music Group if the deal doesn’t favour his team. To him, his team is doing a good job and wouldn’t risk to lose them.

On monetary issues, Quamina revealed that he is in the process of making cash. For him, he hasn’t made enough yet.

Watch the 50 minutes interview below.