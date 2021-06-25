PULSE EXCLUSIVE: ‘Royalty system in Ghana is wack’ - Songstress Ama Nova fires GHAMRO

Ama Nova was bold to attack the topmost music royalty collection organisation and punched a few holes in how they go about their day-to-day activities.

“Royalty system in Ghana is wack,” she says while giving thumbs down. “I think a lot of artistes don't want to associate themselves with GHAMRO because they feel it's useless. Why will I associate myself with something that is useless – that I know I'm getting nothing from it?”

She told David Mawuli – entertainment editor for Pulse.com.gh – that artistes invest a lot into their music career and brands but at the end of the day, there’s nothing to motivate them.

“Music [business] is difficult. You put so much into music and then the only way you feel appreciated or the only thing to motivate you to do more is when you are getting your money back – which is the royalties.”

She warned fellow musicians and the up and coming ones to never rely on GHAMRO for income else they will be broke.

“And if there's no proper system or structure that is giving you that royalty in Ghana, then it's useless to associate yourself with it. Trust me, if you are in Ghana and you want to depend on royalties from GHAMRO, you will be broke.”

“The young up and coming artistes, I think you should fight for yourselves. Try and make money from whichever avenue you can make. Don't depend on the royalty system in Ghana because you will be broke,” she stated.

On copying South African singer Moonchild Sanelly’s looks, she said there’s a difference between their hairstyles.

“I don't think I have copied Moonchild entirely,” she said. “There are some details in our hairstyles. The first time I got this hair, I didn't know who Moonchild was.”