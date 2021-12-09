Pulse Twitter Influencer of the Year KalyJay is 2021 most popular account on Ghana Twitter

Twitter’s data on the leading handles in Ghana covered the period from January 1, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah came through as the number one woman when it came to the leading Ghanaian Twitter handles this year.

KalyJay, whose real name is Joshua Boye-Doe, is a recent graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Earlier this year, he was voted as the Twitter Influencer of the Year at the maiden edition of Pulse Influencer Awards.

He achieved this after beating off stiff competition from YouTuber and Twitter influencer Kwadwo Sheldon, and Twitter influencer Penelope.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s data analytics for 2021 also indicates that award-winning rapper Sarkodie had the most-liked tweet by Ghana Twitter.

The “Coachella” hit-maker made a simple post about Kumerica in July and the said tweet had the most likes in Ghana in 2021.

Sarkodie tweeted “Good morning Kumerica” when he landed in Kumasi for his “No Pressure” album release party in the Garden City.

The tweet had massive engagements: it was retweeted 2,125 times and had a whopping 16,800 likes on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s birthday wish to her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, was second the most-liked tweet by Ghana Twitter in 2021.

Although, Mrs. Akufo-Addo's tweet garnered more overall likes than Sarkodie's tweet, Twitter's data suggests the First Lady's post was second's to the rapper's when it came to likes by Ghana Twitter.

Manchester United's tweet to formally announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo came in third place, while, Black Sherif’s tweet about his first and second sermon hit songs came fourth.