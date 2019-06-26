The young and fast-rising act court attention for himself when he churned out “Wiase Ye De”, which became a monster hit song in Ghana, earning him a VGMAs nomination.

The singer, with his rare husky voice with this new song, has once again given music lovers something to love him more.

The song “Amanfuor Girls” features reigning VGMAs Best Rapper of the Year, Medikal and it came with its official music video.

Watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.