According to Mr Opoku Kwarteng, he has consulted Ebony spiritually before settling on whom to sign on his record label, which he established in memory of the late singer.

In some videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Mr Opoku Kwarteng, who was a guest on Zylofon FM’s morning show, introduced a musician, named Kim Maureen, as his latest signee.

“This girl sitting here, I called her as late as twelve, after my consultation with the Queen and trust me this girl will go Ebony way,” he told Sammy Baah Flex, the host of the show.

Kim Maureen also introduced herself to the audience by freestyling during the radio show and later mentioned that her real name Maureen Victoria Dorkenu.

Watch more from the video below