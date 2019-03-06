On the 22nd of February, the American singer, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after complaints were made against him by some alleged victims who claimed he sexually abused them whilst they were teens.

R.Kelly turned himself in to the Chicago police and was arrested but he’s been granted bail. In an emotional interview on CBS with Gayle King, the singer insisted that he is innocent of all all the allegations.

According to the singer, people are only digging into his past to concoct new stories to frame him up. Mr Kelly emphatically denied the allegations and at a moment during the explosive interview, the “Bumps n' Grind” singer broke down into tears and said, “I am fighting for my f**king life”.

Should the 52-year-old be found guilty after the legal proceedings, he could be facing between 5 to 7 years in prison for the sex crimes.

Watch his interview below and hear his side of the story.